MURIC has said talent is not short among Muslims in Lagos state, thus they should be given the chance to lead Lagos in 2027

Legit.ng reports that MURIC said alliances are being formed ahead of the 2027 general elections, consequently, it would not sit idly by

In the spirit of justice, equity and fairness, MURIC stated that Lagosians and politicians should support the Muslim agenda

Ikeja, Lagos state - A prominent Islamic advocacy group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has said Muslims in Lagos state are yearning for one of their own as governor come 2027.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, evening April 16, 2024, the group's founder, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said any attempt to impose a Christian governor on Lagos for a third time "would be a violation of the rules of fairness, equity, inclusivity and participatory democracy".

MURIC stressed that it is strongly opposed to anyone other than a Muslim becoming Lagos' next governor. The past two governors of the state have been Christians: Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

MURIC's statement partly reads:

"As Nigerian politicians settle down for governance around the country, plans are also being made for 2027. Already, new alliances are taking shape while profound pronouncements that serve the interest of different groups are being made.

"In order not to be caught unawares, Muslims of Lagos state are setting the machinery in motion to ensure that one of them, a fellow Muslim, emerges as governor in 2027."

Legit.ng reports that MURIC's stance is a blow to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Lagos state in the 2023 election.

The 41-year-old finished runner-up, losing to incumbent governor, Sanwo-Olu. He (Rhodes-Vivour) is expected to throw his hat in the ring again in 2027.

