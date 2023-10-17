The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) stoutly supported President Bola Tinubu during the electioneering for the 2023 election

Since his inauguration on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu has made lots of appointments

However, MURIC is displeased with President Tinubu's appointments, citing the alleged marginalisation of Muslims

Ikeja, Lagos state - An organisation that campaigns for the rights of Nigerian Muslims, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has decried recent appointments made by President Bola Tinubu in the southwest geopolitical zone.

The group described the "appointments as Christian-Christian on a Muslim-Muslim ticket".

MURIC not happy with President Tinubu's appointments. Photo credits: Dr AbdulHakeem AbdulLateef, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"COAS Taoreed Lagbaja a Christian", MURIC alleges

This was revealed in a statement released on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, by the group's director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola. The release was obtained by Legit.ng.

MURIC's statement partly reads:

“We are constrained, once again, to ventilate the fears being expressed by Nigerian Muslims regarding recent appointments of people from the South West made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Muslim observers and analysts have agreed that the appointments tilt heavily towards Yoruba Christians.

“Unconfirmed sources claim that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is also a Christian even though he still bears a Muslim name."

Furthermore, MURIC said this alleged trajectory raises more questions than answers. The group also claimed that Muslims are marginalised under the Tinubu administration.

“You're favouring Yorubas, Christians”, MURIC knocks Tinubu

In September, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu was criticised for his political appointments by MURIC.

MURIC asked Tinubu to ensure that all regions, faiths, and sections benefit from political appointments while no ethnic group or faith is seen to be favoured above others.

Yoruba Muslims must support Tinubu: MURIC

Legit.ng also reported that MURIC in November 2022, disclosed that Muslims in the southwest region have no other option than to support Tinubu in the 2023 poll.

Prof. Akintola made the disclosure while addressing journalists at the University of Ibadan (UI).

“You surprised us”, Northern Christians to Tinubu

Meanwhile, Christians from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) hailed President Tinubu for appointing Christians into key positions in his government.

The All Christian Youths in Northern Nigeria (ACYNN) said despite the Muslim-Muslim ticket adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu appointed George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Gen. Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other Christians in his government.

Source: Legit.ng