The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called out members of the National Assembly for not distributing foodstuff they received from President Bola Tinubu

The Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola said the federal lawmakers should start sharing the food items with their constituencies

Akintola said the Islamic human rights organization will not stop blasting the lawmakers until they distribute the foodstuff they have received

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged Senators and members of the House of Representatives to commence the proper distribution of bags of rice and other foodstuffs they received from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola said 109 Senators allegedly received N200 million worth of foodstuffs while their 360 Reps members were given N100 million worth each.

Akintola disclosed this in a statement issued on the MURIC website on Friday, January 5, 2024.

“Although a honourable member of the House from Edo was seen in a video gone viral displaying a warehouse filled with thousands of bags of rice, some senators and reps are still denying that they collected palliatives from the president.

“How can only one lawmaker openly show his constituents thousands of bags of rice while the rest keep mum? How can the reps admit collecting massive palliatives while senators deny receiving anything?. Is the Senate filled with saboteurs and confusionists?

Akintola accused some of the lawmakers of causing confusion and said they attempt to trivialize the Federal Government’s efforts at ameliorating the sufferings of the people.

The Islamic human rights organisation urged the leaderships of both the Senate and the House of Representatives to speak up and address the issue.

MURIC called on members of the House who have received the palliatives to quickly begin the sharing among their constituents.

Akintola appeals to Nigerians to exercise patience while the logistics are being sorted out by the lawmakers.

“MURIC would like to assure Nigerians that we will not stop calling out the lawmakers until they distribute what they have received.”

