Sheikh Ahmad Gumi recently criticised the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for hosting the Ambassador of Israel in his office

In a 14-minute sermon posted on his official Facebook page last Thursday, Gumi labelled Wike “satanic”

MURIC has waded into the matter and said Sheikh Gumi has the right to self-expression as guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution

FCT, Abuja - A rights group, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has said most responders to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi were propelled by emotion, not by the facts on the ground.

Although Gumi came under attack from several quarters over his comments, MURIC has risen to the defence of the preacher.

“Gumi’s comment taken in isolation": MURIC

MURIC said its opinion is based on the antecedents of Wike, “because there is no smoke without fire”.

This was disclosed in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, by the organisation's Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement partly reads:

“Gumi’s comment has been taken in isolation as if the Shaykh just woke up from sleep and started talking. Something must have prompted him. Why didn’t he tackle any other minister? Why Wike alone among all other ministers? Gumi’s comments on Wike should be assessed against the backdrop of Wike’s actions and spoken words if we want to be objective.

“The truth is that Wike is not innocent. He has been garrulous. He has also been too visibly anti-Muslim. As the governor of Rivers State, Wike demolished a mosque in Port Harcourt against all pleas."

MURIC added:

“Wike’s invitation to the Israeli ambassador was ultra vires. He should leave that to the minister of foreign affairs."

Tinubu, Wike: Yoruba elders, CAN tackle Gumi

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) condemned Gumi over his comment against President Bola Tinubu and Wike.

Oladipo Oyewole and Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, the secretary-general of the Yoruba elders and CAN chairman of the Oyo state chapter, in a separate statement, tackled the Islamic cleric over his alleged inciting statement.

