Monrovia, Liberia - A Facebook user, on Friday, March 29, 2024, shared a picture of a corpse.

According to the poster, the dead body was found behind the home of Liberian President Joseph Boakai.

A post claiming a corpse was discovered close to President Joseph Boakai's home is not true. Liberia police officers on duty. Photo credit: John Wessels

Boakai, 79, only assumed office in January 2024, after defeating incumbent George Weah in the 2023 election.

Legit.ng reports that the executive mansion of Liberia is the official residence and workplace of the country's president.

Located across the street from the Capitol Building in the Capitol Hill district of Monrovia, the current building was constructed during the presidency of William Tubman, which lasted from 1944 to 1971.

The post reads:

“An unknown body was found behind the President of Liberia’s house. Guys what’s really going on?”

A fact-checking platform, Dubawa, decided to probe the claim.

Following its scrutiny, Dubawa ruled on Monday, April 15, that the Liberia national police described the incident as “false”.

A further check by the media outfit using Google reverse image search tools showed that the corpse was that of a 20-year-old Nigerian lady found in the Enugu metropolis.

The lady, Precious Chiamaka Orji Gold, was found dead in 2021 along the presidential road, Independence layout, in Enugu state.

