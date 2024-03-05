The APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been said that he cannot be investigated by the Kano state government on the alleged dollar bribery scandal

A federal high court in Kano had ruled that the allegation against Ganduje was a federal matter, and it was only the EFCC or the attorney general of the federation who could investigate him

The Kano state anti-corruption agency was investigating Ganduje over bribery allegations after being seen collecting bonds of dollars from a contractor in a video when he was the state governor

Kano - Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Kano state, has been freed from the dollar bribery scandal.

This is as the federal high court in Kano ruled that the state's anti-corruption and public complaints commission did not have the capacity to investigate the former governor.

Federal high court stops Kano from investigating Ganduje Photo Credit: APC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Justice Abdullahi Liman, in his judgment, said the allegation against Ganduje is a federal offence and that it was only the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reacting to the verdict of the case, Usman Fari, the counsel to the anti-graft agency, said the state would challenge the judgment of the federal high court at the Court of Appeal.

Story of Ganduje receiving dollars in video

Recall that in July 2023, Ganduje appeared before the agency over the alleged bribery scandal captured in the viral video. Still, the now APC national chairman approached the federal high court to challenge the right of the agency to probe him.

The viral video had captured the former governor receiving packs of dollar notes from a contractor and keeping them in his Agbada pocket.

At the end of his tenure as governor of the state, Kano's anti-corruption commission invited Ganduje to appear before it to clear his name off the allegation, but he declined.

Ganduje later emerged as the national chairman of the APC after leaving office as governor of Kano.

Source: Legit.ng