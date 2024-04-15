The DSS has arrested Aisha Galadima, one of the political associates of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai

Legit.ng gathered that Galadima’s arrest followed a post on social media, criticising the current governor of the state, Uba Sani

The female politician and APC member was picked up by security peratives from her Kaduna Tudun Wada residence on Sunday afternoon, April 14

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - An All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholder in Kaduna state, Aisha Galadima, has been reportedly arrested.

As reported by Daily Trust on Monday, April 15, Galadima was arrested on Sunday afternoon, April 14, by security agents believed to be operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

DSS arrests El-Rufai’s political associate, Aisha Galadima. Photo credit: Uba Sani

Source: Facebook

The arrest was allegedly related to a negative social media post about the state governor, Uba Sani.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to sources, Galadima criticised Sani’s last comment against the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, in a post on her Facebook page.

A neighbour disclosed that she was arrested in her community in the Tudun Wada area of Kaduna, and another friend stated that Galadima’s phone was switched off after the arrest.

Leadership newspaper also noted the arrest.

Authorities fail to confirm Galadima's arrest

Meanwhile, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, the chief press secretary (CPS) to Governor Sani, said he was not aware of the arrest.

Efforts to reach Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, for official comments were unsuccessful.

Read more on Nasir El Rufai:

El-Rufai visits top APC governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid defection rumours, El-Rufaivisited Borno state.

El-Rufai is in the state for a key engagement with the Borno state government led by Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

Muyiwa Adekeye, the media adviser to El-Rufai, confirmed this development in a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, noting that the former governor will be speaking at the capacity-building workshop of the Borno state government.

Source: Legit.ng