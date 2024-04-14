"Forgiveness or Fallout?": Ganduje Told What To Do About Philip Shaibu’s Return to APC
- Following the impeachment drama in Edo state, the ruling APC has been urged to embrace the former Edo deputy governor Philip Shaibu
- Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, APC chieftains, Podar Yiljwan Johnson and Williams Dakwom, frowned at the actions of Governor Godwin Obaseki, over what they termed personal interest above the people's interest
- They, however, urged the embattled former deputy governor Shaibu to tread softly before making his next big move
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress, led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been urged to accept Philip Shaibu, the former deputy governor of Edo, back into its fold.
Why Philip Shaibu was impeached
Recall that the Edo state house of assembly, on Monday, April 8, impeached Shaibu. The impeachment was sequel to the report submitted by a seven-man panel that investigated the petition against Shaibu.
The panel in its reports said the disclosure of government official documents allegation was proved beyond reasonable doubt against the deputy governor.
Recting, Shaibu had denounced “in strongest terms” his “illegal” impeachment by the Edo state house of assembly.
In a 4-minute 50-second pre-recorded video shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Shaibu said the charges of perjury and disclosure of the state government's secrets against him are “trumped up”.
Shaibu's alleged move to APC
Reacting to the drama that unfolded in Edo state recently, a chieftain of the ruling APC, said Shaibu can be forgiven and accepted back.
Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng via telephone chat on Saturday, April 13, a former governorship aspirant in Plateau state, Podar Yiljwan Johnson, however urged Shaibu to make consultations with key stakeholders and not make a hasty decision.
He however expressed serious concern over Governor Godwin Obaseki's action against his former deputy, Shaibu, "is worrisome".
The APC chieftain opined thus:
"Philip Shaibu can be forgiven and be accepted back since he was an APC member before they left for PDP. What is worrisome for Philip Shaibu now is that politicians feel politics is all about themselves. Shaibu should adopt the system of consistency regardless of what happened, he is supposed to be a stakeholder in the state regardless of who becomes the governor of the state. My advice to him is to have a round table discussion with his political elites before taking decisions."
Shaibu is welcome to APC
Also reacting, Williams Dakwom, a political analyst, disclosed that the APC is ready to accept Shaibu, so long he means well for the party.
The APC chieftain told Legit.ng that:
"The issue of forgiveness, APC is a very big party and will accommodate everyone who mean well for the people by promoting the party positively. If you observe the communication of Mr. President since he took over the mantle of leadership, is all about the people's interest. In this case the APC will forgive Philip Shaibu. Hope he has reaped what he sowed."
PDP may lose Edo state
Legit.ng reported earlier that Williams Dakwom, a political analyst, predicted a tough outing for the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.
The chieftain of the ruling APC maintained that the impeachment plot against Edo deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, would threaten the PDP's electoral prospects in the September 2024 poll.
Speaking with Legit.ng, Dakwom alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki was threatened by Shaibu's ambition and interest in the race.
