Embattled Edo politician, Philip Shaibu, has thanked the people of the state “for standing by me under these troubling circumstances as the deputy governor of Edo state”

In an address seen by Legit.ng shortly after his impeachment, Shaibu said despite his removal, he remains resolute

The governorship hopeful stated that his removal by the Edo state house of assembly is “illegal”

Benin City, Edo state - Philip Shaibu, the impeached deputy governor of Edo state, on Monday, April 8, denounced “in strongest terms” his “illegal” impeachment by the Edo state house of assembly.

In a 4-minute 50-second pre-recorded video shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Shaibu said the charges of perjury and disclosure of the state government's secrets against him are “trumped up”.

He stated that his alleged persecution was an attack on democracy, adding that the impeachment was “hatched” because of gubernatorial ambition.

The 54-year-old suggested that he would approach the judiciary to challenge the lawmakers’ decision.

His words:

“My good people of Edo state, I thank you all for standing by me under these troubling circumstances as the deputy governor of Edo state.

“It is with heavy heart yet a resolute spirit that I come before you to address the recent events that have unfolded within our dear state.

“I denounce in strongest term (sic) the illegal impeachment by the Edo state house of assembly over trumped up charges.

“This is not just an attack on me as an individual, but on the very democratic principle that we hold dear. It is a dangerous descent into dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of our democracy.”

Shaibu added:

“I am confident that the legal system will vindicate me and expose the sham that has been orchestrated against me.”

Watch Shaibu's full video below:

New Edo deputy governor emerges

Legit.ng earlier reported that Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, picked Marvellous Omobayo Godwin as his deputy.

This comes hours after the impeachment of Shaibu.

