Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, has dismissed a viral claim that President Bola Tinubu recently endorsed him as the leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Babatunde Alao, Tunji-Ojo described the report as "entirely baseless and fictitious."

Stating categorically that the allegation holds no truth whatsoever, the minister made it clear that There has been no meeting held with all the local government APC chairmen and leaders in Abuja, as alleged.

He added that the president's interest is always to promote unity and peace and would not be involved in any action that will undermine that.

The statement, seen by Vanguard, read in part:

“The Minister of Interior completely disassociates and distances himself from the purported appointment, as it holds no truth whatsoever. There has been no meeting held with all the local government APC chairmen and leaders in Abuja, as alleged in the article.

“While the Minister is aware that the party’s governorship primary election is days away, he has advised aspirants to embrace the spirit of love and sportsmanship.

“President Tinubu, as the father of the nation and as the leader of the party, is a democrat whose interest is always to promote unity and peace and would not be involved in any action that will undermine that.

“We urge the public to disregard the misinformation contained in the viral news article and to always rely on credible sources for accurate information.”

Recall that the APC is to conduct the April 25 Ondo governorship primary election through a direct primary.

A letter to this effect jointly signed by the national chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje; and national secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru; was sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the party primary.

