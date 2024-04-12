Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been slammed with a crucial allegation by leaders of the APC in Ondo state

The APC leaders, among other things, alleged on Friday, April 12, that Aiyedatiwa is printing fake APC membership slip

But the governor's campaign organisation has denied the allegation, arguing that it was fabricated by jittery aspirants

Ondo - Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, operating under the banner of Ondo Vanguards for Good Governance, have raised concerns over an alleged plot by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to manipulate the party primary scheduled for April 20th.

According to the group’s coordinator, Evangelist Tade Ojo, who cried out in a statement to President Bola Tinubu in a statement, Governor Aiyedatiwa and his supporters have purportedly initiated the production of fake membership registers and cards for the APC intended for distribution to individuals who are not genuine party members.

Aiyedatiwa has distanced himself from the allegation

Ojo said:

“We use this opportunity to call on the national leadership of the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to allow Aiyedatiwa and his collaborating desperados to disrupt the APC primary Ondo state.

“We also call on the leaders of our great party to prevail on the governor and the gang of his red beret not to hurt the chances of the APC in the forthcoming primary election of the party and the general election in November, as well as the desire of the good people of Ondo State for a new lease of life, through purposeful leadership and good governance.

“Ondo State is larger than all of us, including Governor Ayedatiwa. We are convinced they are prepared to spill the milk if they cannot have it.”

However, on its part, the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization Foot Soldiers (LACO-FS) has dismissed the allegations, describing them as originating from faceless people who are working for "jittery aspirants".

LACO-FS claimed that Aiyedatiwa is far removed from this lie of printing fake membership cards as alleged, The Independent reports.

The organisation said:

“Again, the allegation of the governor unleashing terror or destroying billboards is trite and unappealing to the public, because the Police have never for once heard of such complaint, much less arrest anyone.

"They should go drink some water and sleep for their enviously frayed nerves. Hardworking Governor Aiyedatiwa has overtaken them.”

