Ex-Muhammadu Buhari made this appeal on Wednesday as he sent his best wishes to all Nigerians and Muslims across the globe as they mark the Eid-el-Fitr

According to Buhari, “It is imperative that we stand united in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of our nation”

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to unite and support leaders at all levels, noting that the current period is a pivotal moment for democracy.

Buhari made this plea in his Sallah message made available to newsmen on Wednesday, April 10, by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, shared on his X page.

In his message, Buhari emphasized the importance of supporting leaders; from local government officials to those at the national level, as they work towards transforming the nation’s development landscape.

Speaking to journalists in Daura shortly after observing the Eid prayer on Wednesday, the former president congratulated fellow Muslims on the success of the 30-day Ramadan fast.

He urged "all citizens to support our leaders from the local government level to the highest at the center, in their efforts to transform the development landscape of the nation."

"Support for our leaders," he further stated, "is a vote for a better tomorrow."

"It is imperative that we stand united in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of our nation,” he said.

