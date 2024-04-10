A group in the North Central has rallied support for David Ombugadu to emerge as PDP chairman

The group, under the aegis of PDP Frontliners declared that Ombugadu has all it takes to succeed Iyorchia Ayu and lead the party to greater heights

This came amid calls for the removal of the PDP acting chairman Ambassador Iliya Damagun, by some aggrieved party bigwigs

Nasarawa state, Lafia - While the North Central is expected to produce the next substantive national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a group within region, has begun the process of drafting the Nasarawa state gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election, David Ombugadu, into the race.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday, April 10, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meets in the next week to decide the fate of Ambassador Iliya Damagun, who has been the acting national chairman since the resignation of Dr Iyorchia Ayu over a year ago.

How Ayu was sacked

The Benue state high court sitting in Makurdi had sacked Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the PDP.

Judge Maurice Ikpambese, on Friday, June 2, nullified Ayu's membership in the party, extinguishing his hope of reclaiming his position as the party's chair.

"Ombugadu is the best man to replace Ayu," group says

But on Wednesday, the group, which goes by the name the PDP Frontliners, said in a statement that Ombugadu is in the best position lead the main opposition party in the move to reposition it.

The group disclosed further that some concerned stakeholders have begun serious consultations towards making Ombugadu’s candidacy a reality.

They said for the party to come out of its present malaise and reposition towards “values and vibrancy,” Ombugadu is the best option to take the party to the next level, Daily Trust reported.

The concerned group added that the former gubernatorial candidate is being drafted into the chairmanship race as a consensus candidate at both the North-Central geo-political zone and national level.

Signed by Alhaji Hussein Mohammed, Mr Moses Abidemi and Mr Dan Okafor, the group’s president, secretary and publicity secretary, respectively, the statement added:

“For PDP to move forward, it would be extremely necessary to shift focus beyond the struggle for dominance by intra-party camps and coalesce energies and capacities towards strategic repositioning that would lay the ground for PDP victory in 2027.”

60 lawmakers set to dump PDP, demand Damagum’s resignation

No less than 60 House of Representatives members under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed their plan to dump the party if Umar Damagum, the acting chairman, does not resign immediately.

Federal lawmakers are, among other things, demanding that the Damagum be immediately replaced by another person from north central, which is in accordance with the party's constitution.

The lawmakers alleged that the acting national chairman had handed over the party's structure to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

