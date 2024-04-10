President Bola Tinubu is currently in Lagos state for the Sallah holidays and also receiving important guests at his Lagos home

The Nigerian leader after observing the Eid-el-Fitr prayer at Dodan Barracks, Obalende, received Femi Otedola at his residence

Tinubu's aide, Dada Olusegun confirmed the development on Wednesday, April 10 and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Lagos state - On Wednesday, April 10, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received the chairman of First Bank Holdings, Femi Otedola, at his Lagos residence.

Tinubu receives Otedola at his Lagos residence on Wednesday. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, confirmed this development in a post shared on his X account, accompanied by photos on Wednesday.

This came after Tinubu joined other Muslim faithful at the Dodan Barracks Mosque prayer ground in Lagos to mark Eid-El-Fitr, Channels TV reported.

Interestingly, the details of their meeting remains unknown but the photos showed both men smiling after their engagement at the president's home.

Tinubu's aide tweeted:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in Audience, Chairman of First Bank Holdings, Mr @realFemiOtedola at his Lagos Residence."

Nigerians react as Tinubu, Otedola meet in Lagos

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of Tinubu aide on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below

@balogunramon2 tweeted:

"First bank and Uba about to hit the market in the hardest way soon."

@LeonardoOkojie tweeted:

"Nigeria is shaping to become a credit economy."

@AmodaOgunlere tweeted:

"I love how the president smiles. He smiles like a child. Very pure."

@realollyshow17 tweeted:

"I love my president Agbada and the smile."

Tinubu sends message to Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Fitr

In another development, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu sent greetings to the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and around the world on the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr.

The president prayed that the supplications and sacrifices of the Ramadan season and even after will receive the fitting rewards from Almighty Allah.

Eid-el-Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan; a hallowed season which reflects total submission to God Almighty and his command of sacrifice and service to humankind.

This was contained in a statement issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media & publicity, on Tuesday, April 9.

Source: Legit.ng