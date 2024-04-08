The Labour Party has called on security agencies to foil a meeting planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress

According to the LP, the meeting, which is supposed to address Julius Abure's leadership and possibly replace him with a caretaker committee, might degenerate into violence

The opposition party claims that the meeting is being planned by persons in the NLC who are seeking cheap publicity

There are reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLB) will meet on Monday, April 8, to decide on the leadership crisis rocking the Labour Party and the return of Julius Abure as the party’s national chairman.

Sources have revealed that one of the proposals to be presented during the meeting is the possible replacement of the Abure-led NEC with a caretaker committee.

The police have been alerted to thwart the planned NLC meeting

One of the sources who spoke with Punch spoke on the said meeting:

“Invitations have been sent out to all relevant stakeholders and members of the NLC Political Commission. The meeting will take place tomorrow (Monday) in Abuja.

“That meeting may seal the fate of Abure as arrangements have been concluded to set up a caretaker committee to take over the leadership of the party."

However, the leadership of the Labour Party has kicked against the planned meeting, describing it as an illegal jamboree of some ‘drama boys.’

In a statement by Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the LP, the party alerted law enforcement agencies to abort the gathering and ensure that their planned action does not ‘degenerates into a public nuisance.’

The statement read in part:

“It has come to the knowledge of the leadership of the Labour Party of a letter of invitation trending in some sections of the media, purportedly written by some desperate characters in the Nigeria Labour Congress, inviting some Nigerians to an illegal stakeholders meeting scheduled to hold on Monday in Abuja, wherein they propose to appoint a caretaker committee for the Labour Party.

“This meeting being organised by some drama boys and attention-seeking personalities in the NLC is illegal as we have not authorised it and it is not supported by any law in the land and, therefore, its outcome, a nullity. We are, therefore, calling on all genuine members of the party to disregard and shun the meeting."

Ifoh added that the NLC does not have any proprietary right over the Labour Party and, therefore, cannot continue to lay claim to its ownership.

