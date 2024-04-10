The Labour Party has alleged that the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, is working with the APC to bring about instability within its ranks

As the LP claimed, Ajaero is doing this because he has an ambition to run for the presidency come 2027

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 9, the LP argued that the NLC's leadership lacks the constitutional power to make decisions on its behalf

The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has made a strong allegation against the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

According to the LP, Aajaero is colluding with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to destabilize the party.

The opposition party claimed in a statement released on Tuesday, April 9, that it has evidence of this alleged pact, insisting that Ajaero’s motive is to advance his political aspirations for 2027.

The LP is kicking against the NLC's decisions on its behalf

In the statement issued by the LP's national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party dismissed the caretaker committee established by the NLC to take control of the LP, ThisDay reports.

Ifoh vehemently argued that the NLC lacks the constitutional authority to take such an action on behalf of the party.

The statement read:

“The Political Commission of the NLC is a front for Comrade Joe Ajaero, which he has empowered for the purpose of his political ambition come 2027.

“The group is unknown to the Labour Party, and as such lacks powers to convene a meeting of ‘stakeholders’ to deliberate let alone take any decision which will have a binding effect on a legally constituted party leadership.

“The group has been mandated by Ajaero to ensure that crisis in Labour Party festers ahead of the 2027 by presenting itself as a rallying ground for dissident former members of our party who recently lost the leadership battle in the courts.

“We are also not unmindful of the political pact the leadership of the NLC has gone into with the current All Progressives Congress-led federal government to destabilise the opposition..."

The statement added that the plot to take over the party through a stakeholders meeting comprising former members and and non-members will fail.

Peter Obi Opens Up on Dumping Labour Party, Sends Message to NLC

Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, has dismissed the report that he was planning to dump the party over its leadership crisis. He said he was in for a peaceful resolution of the crisis rocking the opposition.

Peter Obi made the clarification after donating a borehole to the Pantami Sheep Market in Gombe state. The market has thousands of business owners and households.

