The Labour Party (LP) announced on Wednesday, April 3, that a mysterious fire engulfed the residence of its national chairman, Julius Abure, in the early morning hours

In an official statement released by the party’s national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, it was revealed that the incident was believed to be an attempted assassination

According to the statement, Abure's home was "consumed by a mysterious fire, igniting shortly after 1 am while Abure and his family were asleep"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has said Julius Abure, its embattled national chairman, has escaped an assassination attempt.

As reported by The Cable on Wednesday, April 3, Abure and his family members escaped the incident.

Abure reportedly escaped an assassination attempt. Photo credit: @PIDOMNIGERIA

Source: Twitter

Obiora Ifoh, spokesperson of the LP, gave this update in a statement on Wednesday, April 3.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The party also claimed that a mysterious fire gutted Abure's house in Abuja around 1 am on Wednesday, April 3.

The Nation newspaper also noted the LP's statement.

The LP's statement partly reads:

“The entire family was trapped as the inferno had reached the staircase making it impossible for Abure and family to escape."

Labour Party's Abure hospitalised

Furthermore, the LP said it took "divine intervention" for Abure and his family to escape "after neighbours and security men gallantly pulled down one of the windows upstairs making ways for the family to escape".

The statement added:

“Men of the Fire Service arrived shortly after Abure and his family were evacuated.

“Abure and his family were rushed to a private hospital where they are presently receiving treatment. Their condition is however stable.”

Read more Julius Abure news:

'Abure lives in rented house' - LP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the LP responded to critics who said Abure acquired choice properties in different locations.

The party said it is aware that Abure is still living in a rented apartment in Abuja and that he only recently refurbished a bungalow left for him by his late father.

Source: Legit.ng