Barrister Julius Abure has been affirmed as the Labour Party (LP) chairman after the appellate court dismissed the lower court's verdict

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court had ruled against Abure, urging him to refrain from claiming the position of chairman

The appellate court concluded that the Supreme Court made a mistake by assuming authority over the case

FCT, Abuja - The Abuja Court of Appeal has upheld Julius Abure's position as the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), overturning a previous Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court ruling.

Last year, the FCT High Court barred Abure and two others from acting as party national officers, but the Appellate Court has now reversed this decision.

Last year, Justice Hamza Muazu from the Federal Capital Territory High Court issued a temporary order instructing Abure and two other national officers to cease acting as party leaders due to accusations of forging national documents.

However, the Appellate Court overturned this decision, The Nation reported.

The court ruling

In Justice Hamma Barka's ruling, the Appellate Court determined that the high court had erred in assuming jurisdiction over the case.

The Appellate Court ruled in favour of Abure and against Lamidi Apapa, awarding one million Naira in costs.

This decision stems from a prolonged legal dispute between Abure and Apapa, which began after the 2023 presidential election.

This dispute led to the Labour Party breaking into two factions, almost affecting the outcome of the primary election that produced Peter Obi.

The party's presidential candidate, Obi, finished third at the presidential polls, and Apapa had contested for the party's chairmanship.

Peter Obi speaks on dumping Labour Party amid internal crisis

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has rejected rumours suggesting he intended to leave the Labour Party (LP) amidst internal turmoil.

The Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) has labelled the report as false, attributing it to individuals seeking to cause trouble.

Michael Jude Nwolisa, Obi's Media Aide, emphasized Obi's unwavering dedication to the Labour Party.

