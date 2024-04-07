Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, has dismissed the report that he was planning to dump the party over its leadership crisis. He said he was in for a peaceful resolution of the crisis rocking the opposition.

Peter Obi made the clarification on Sunday after donating a borehole to the Pantami Sheep Market in Gombe state. The market has thousands of business owners and households.

Peter Obi dismisses report of dumping the Labour Party Photo Credit: Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The former governor of Anambra disclosed that he had been visiting several states in the country so that he could meet people's needs, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, which is fasted by the Muslim faithful.

Recently, the Labour Party has been enmeshed in internal problems, with the national chairman, Julius Abure, in the middle of the storm. Some members of the party were of the view that Abure's tenure had come to an end, but he was re-elected at a recent national convention of the party in Anambra.

Stakeholders have mostly rejected his re-election, with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) insisting that Abure must leave.

Reacting to the rumour of Obi leaving the Labour Party, the NLC, through its spokesperson, Benson Upah, said the former governor of Anambra could leave the party, stating that the union would not be a stopping block for him, The Punch reported.

But Obi on Sunday, April 7, said:

“No, there is no such thing. I’m for peace. I like peace. I believe we are one people. Our concentration should be on peace, and I believe we will resolve all situations.”

Source: Legit.ng