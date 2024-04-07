The excitement is still very much on over the arrival of Pelumi Nubi, the London-to-Lagos solo driver

Nubi arrived Nigeria on Sunday, April 7, as reported by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's media aide, Gboyega Akosile

Nubi, who has been in a trip for 68 days, arrived the Nigeria-Benin Republic border where she was received into the country by the Lagos state government

Lagos - Pelumi Nubi, the 28-year-old travel content creator, who embarked on a solo road trip from London has arrived in Lagos after over two months.

Nubi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border by the Lagos state government on Sunday, April 7.

The young Nigerian was welcomed into the state in persons by the commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka and the special adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, The Nation reports.

This brave and young Nigerian lady set on a 68-day trip to Lagos from London

Source: TikTok

She began her journey on January 31 facing various obstacles along the way.

Her arrival was announced on Sunday by Gboyega Akosile, special adviser, Media and Publicity to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Akosile tweetd:

“Lagos State Government gives a hero’s welcome to @peluminubi_, a Nigeria-British citizen who who did a solo drive from London to Lagos.

“Pelumi was received at the Nigeria-Benin Republic border on behalf of Lagos State Government by the Hon Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka and the Special Adviser, Tourism, Arts and Culture @IdrisConnecting.

"Welcome home!”

See videos that captured moments when Nubi was received in the tweet below:

