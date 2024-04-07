For Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 elections, his party is the best alternative for Nigeria

Abuja - The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said that his party is the best for Nigerians.

Speaking during the NNPP's national convention in Abuja on Saturday, April 6, Kwankwaso boasted that his party can outshine the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Kano governor hailed the NNPP for its achievements within a “short time” of its formation and thanked stakeholders for the amendment of the party’s constitution, slogan and logo.

Kwankwaso said he will be a fair leader of the NNPP

Source: Twitter

As Kwankwaso put it, the development would ensure the party’s victory in future elections, The Cable reports.

He noted:

“Even my humble self, I found it very difficult to identify our logo during the last general election. That was why we thought it is very important for us to have a brand new logo for our party.

“In our party today we have this logo. You can see the New Nigeria People’s Party written very clearly and NNPP very boldly.

“I believe that in the next elections, nobody will be confused about our logo.”

Promising to ensure unity and fairness in his dealings with party members, Kwankwaso commended the party for electing him as its national leader.

His words:

“All our members will continue to have an internal democracy within the party so that everybody is given an opportunity to attain his or her potential."

Source: Legit.ng