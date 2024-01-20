A faction of the NNPP has urged INEC to update its records on the party’s national executive committee membership

Kano, Kano state - The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to update its records on the party’s national executive committee (NEC) membership.

The party in a statement on Saturday, January 20, by its board of trustees (BoT) chairman, Temitope Aluko, also urged the media to respect the NNPP's constitution by recognising only officers duly-elected by the party’s constitution.

Kwankwaso has been dismissed - NNPP faction

Aluko said that NNPP chieftains like Rabiu Kwankwaso and the entire membership of the old national working committee (NWC) led by Alhaji Abbah Kawu had since been expelled, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Aluko stated that INEC was appropriately and duly informed in that regard.

According to him, the electoral body had no powers to meddle in the internal affairs of a political party.

Aluko said:

"Kwankwaso and the entire membership of the old NWC led by Kawu have since been expelled and INEC appropriately and duly informed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the new principal officers of the NNPP are Dr Gilbert Agbo Major as the national chairman, Comrade Ogini Samuel as the secretary-general and Dr TKO Aluko as the chairman, board of trustees.

“Dr Aniebonam Boniface is the founder and spiritual leader of the NNPP and Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state is the leader of the party.”

