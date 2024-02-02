A social media, @A_Y_Rafindadi, has revealed one interesting 'discovery' he said he made recently

@A_Y_Rafindadi said the revelation was centred on Nasir El Rufai and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, two prominent Northern politicians and former governors

Legit.ng reports that the social media user claimed that El-Rufa'i has more supporters for the seat of the Nigerian presidency than Kwankwaso

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - An X user, @A_Y_Rafindadi, has stirred a debate online with his assertion that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, "has more supporters for the seat of the presidency" than Rabiu Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

@A_Y_Rafindadi did a poll recently on X (formerly Twitter) which showed El Rufai slightly beating Kwankwaso.

Nasir El Rufai and Rabiu Kwankwaso are two influential Northern politicians. Pius Utomi Ekpei, Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Following @A_Y_Rafindadi's post which gained considerable attention, several users shared their thoughts as Nigerians look forward to the next presidential election in 2027.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

Abdullahi Saulawa :

"Nasiru will definitely win on social media. But when it comes to the grassroots Kwankwaso will beat him. Keep in mind I’m not part of Kwankwasiya movement but I know Kwankwaso is more in touch with the common folks. He’s not a full-blown capitalist."

Barambu Abdulsalam Umar said:

"Don't deceive yourself like the Obidients."

Chijioke Godwin wrote:

"El-Rufai influence cut across every part of the North and South West, but Kwankwaso influence seemed to be limited to Kano."

@hallirupaki1 said:

"Elrufa'i is a man of his word, no matter how people think implementing of a thing is impossible if Mallam says otherwise, believe me he will deliver, even if he is the only one in the table."

