Reports of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his supporters considering decamping to the APC have dominated the cyberspace

Kwankwaso, a former minister, senator and governor, leads the Kwankwasiyya movement, a group which has a strong base in Nigeria's northwest geopolitical zone

Reacting to rumours that Kwankwaso could join his party, Adamu Garba shared his excitement

Kano, Kano state - A former presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Adamu Garba, on Monday, January 22, described the prospect of Rabiu Kwankwaso joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) as "a great catch".

Garba, a chieftain of the ruling APC, said the Kwankwasiyya movement moving to the APC fold would be an ideal development.

Although not a member of the APC, Kwankwaso (left) maintains a cordial relationship with President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state and erstwhile presidential candidate, leads the Kwankwasiyya political movement. The movement is prominent in Kano, a state where Kwankwaso's current party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governs.

Kwankwaso and the NNPP emerged fourth in the 2023 presidential election with 1,496,687 votes. The 67-year-old is considered among the existing influential politicians in Nigeria.

Garba wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"So Kwankwasiyya movement is moving back into the APC fold? what a great catch!"

Legit.ng reports that an opposition figure, Kwankwaso is a former member of both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bashir Ahmad, the former special assistant on digital communications to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, hinted at Kwankwaso's possible defection to the APC.

Kwankwaso trended on social media after a picture of him and Bisi Akande, President Bola Tinubu's key ally, surfaced online.

Reacting, Ahmad stated that the APC would be more than excited to receive Kwankwaso into its fold. He explained why the colossal northern politician will succeed in the APC.

