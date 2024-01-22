Bashir Ahmad is of the view that the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso will surpass expectations if he joins the ruling APC

This comes after one of the founding fathers of the APC, Bisi Akande posed with Kwankwaso recently

Buhari's former aide, Ahmad hinted that Kwankwaso is welcomed into the APC as well as his followers

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Bashir Ahmad, the former special assistant on digital communications to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has hinted at Rabiu Kwankwaso's possible defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speculations rise as NNPP faction confirms the expulsion of Kwankwaso, further fuelling rumours of his imminent defection to the APC. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM, @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Buhari's ex-aide reacts as Akande, Kwanwaso shake hands

Kwankwaso who was the flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election became a news item this weekend when a picture of him and Bisi Akande, a veteran grassroots politician and APC chieftain, surfaced online and sparked conversations.

This comes hours after a faction of the NNPP confirmed that the expulsion of Kwankwaso, remains valid and there is fresh speculation he might decamp to APC.

They asserted that figures such as Senator Kwankwaso and the complete roster of the former national working committee have already been ousted from the NNPP.

Reacting to the development in a post shared on his X account on Sunday, January 21, Ahmad stated that the APC is more than excited to receive Kwankwaso into its fold.

The former aide noted that Kwankwaso has all it takes to excel in the ruling party, adding "politics is a game of numbers".

Buhari's former aide tweeted:

"We will gladly welcome Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso and his followers to our great party. Politics is a game of numbers, and Kwankwaso possesses the required numbers to excel in any type of political arena."

Kwankwaso recounts plot to arrest him during Kano guber dispute

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Senator Kwankwaso boasted that he is a political mastermind and nobody can beat him to the game of politics.

He stated that there were plots to frame him for some of the orchestrated violence for him to be arrested.

The NNPP chieftain said there was no deal with the APC to get a favourable judgement at the apex court.

Buhari’s ex-aide lists dangerous areas in Abuja, tells Wike what to do

In another report, Legit.ng confirmed that Bashir Ahmad has observed some areas in Abuja that are dangerous.

In a tweet posted on his X account, Ahmad on Sunday, January 21, urged Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to fix street lights in some dangerous spots within the territory.

According to the former aide, those spots are "naturally dangerous to be at night."

Source: Legit.ng