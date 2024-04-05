The Ondo gubernatorial primary election promises to be very interesting with the presence of Engr. Ife Oyedele, a top APC member

Engr Oyedele is one of the aspirants who has indicated interest to join the race by picking his nomination on Wednesday, April 3

The politician is a founding member of the ruling party who worked for the election of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015

Abuja - A prominent chieftain and one of the founding members of the All Progressives Congress, Engr. Ife Oyedele, has obtained his Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms in preparation for the upcoming gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, it was revealed that the forms were secured at the party's national secretariat, on Wednesday, April 3, in Abuja.

Representing Engr. Ife Oyedele, the director-general of the Ife Oyedele Campaign Organization, Hon. Segun Olukoju, graciously obtained the form on his behalf.

Oyedele decision to join the APC governorship primary means the struggle for power will be tough

Olukoju emphasized that Mr Oyedele, considering the outcome of the previous gubernatorial election in the State, stands as the most suitable candidate for the APC to secure victory in the upcoming November election.

Olukoju highlighted Ife Oyedele's outstanding contributions to the state, showcasing him as an exemplary figure who has positively impacted the lives of countless indigenes.

He affirmed that Ife Oyedele's agenda prioritizes the comprehensive development of Ondo State and its people, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to fostering progress and prosperity if entrusted with the mandate.

Olukoju passionately urged the people of Ondo to rally behind Engr. Ife Oyedele's aspiration, underscoring him as the singular aspirant possessing the requisite qualities to drive sustainable development across the state.

He said:

"Engr. Ife Oyedele is not just a seasoned professional but also a compassionate individual. His strategic leadership prowess, coupled with his local and international acclaim, underscores his unparalleled capability to navigate and excel in all sectors of government."

Who is Engineer Ife Oyedele?

Between 2010 and 2014, Engr. Ife Oyedele served as a Member of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and as a Member of the Board of Trustees for CPC.

He also chaired the Oyo State Congress Appeals Committee and served as a Member of the CPC-ACN Merger Committee and the APC Constitution Amendment Committee.

Also, from 2014 to 2015, he was a Member of the Campaign Committee for Buhari's Nomination as APC Presidential Candidate, the Coordinator of the Ondo State Buhari/Osinbajo APC Campaign Organization, and the Ondo State Coordinator of the Buhari/Osinbajo Presidential Campaign Council.

Furthermore, between 2015 to 2019, he served as a Member of the APC Contact and Mobilization Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council and as the Secretary of the Ondo State APC Presidential Campaign Council.

