Standard Chartered Bank has made a new appointment to foster its Nigerian operations and assist its clientele in the country

The newly appointed CEO, Dalu Ajene, will replace Vice Chairman Africa and Acting CEO Lamin Manjang

Considering his background and comprehension of the Nigerian market, it is expected that this will give him an advantage in overseeing the bank's operations

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

The Nigerian subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank has selected Dalu Ajene as its new CEO.

The newly appointed Standard Chartered CEO, Dalu Ajene, has over 23 years of experience in the global financial services industry. Photo Credit: Standard Chartered Bank

Source: UGC

The bank claimed that Dalu, who has over 23 years of experience in the global financial services industry, was evidence of its long-standing commitment to upholding the confidence of its stakeholders in the Nigerian economic system and fostering excellence.

Dalu's broad experience in banking and finance, according to Standard Chartered Bank's regional chief executive officer Kariuki Ngari, gives him a lot of knowledge and skill to oversee the bank's activities in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Bank to foster growth in Nigeria

According to Ngari, Standard Chartered is dedicated to fostering growth and assisting its clients in Nigeria.

He stated that the bank's leadership will allow it to maintain its leading position in the industry and carry on providing its customers with excellent service and cutting-edge solutions.

Ngari claims that Dalu brings a strong business and commercial leadership background to the new position.

Ngari said:

“He has managed several portfolios across multiple markets in Africa, the US, and the Middle East, which have helped to deepen his understanding and appreciation of the complex landscape of delivering results across diverse markets.”

In his remarks upon joining the bank, Dalu expressed his sincere gratitude for being welcomed by Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria at this pivotal moment of significant transformation and advancement in Nigeria.

More about the new CEO

Dalu, the CEO of Rand Merchant Bank in Nigeria before his most recent position, is recognised for guiding a robust and resilient company to double-digit profit before tax growth in 2023.

To give consumers the finest service possible, Dalu is renowned for being an accomplished leader who is passionate about creating a high-performance culture based on people empowerment.

He graduated from Dartmouth College with a bachelor's in economics and the Harvard Business School with an MBA.

After 25 years of service, Dalu takes over from Vice Chairman Africa and Acting CEO Lamin Manjang, who is leaving the bank owing to attaining mandatory retirement age.

His background and comprehension of the Nigerian market are anticipated to give him an advantage in overseeing Standard Chartered Bank's activities in Nigeria.

Access Bank to acquire Standard Chartered subsidiaries

Legit.ng reported that Access Bank and Standard Chartered Bank have entered into a pact to acquire Standard Chartered's shareholding in its subsidiaries in Angola, Cameroon, The Gambia, and Sierra Leone, including its Consumer, Private, and Business Banking operations in Tanzania.

The transactions remain subject to the Central Bank's approval.

Vanguard reports that the announcement was made on Friday, July 14, 2023, amid reports that it had concluded the acquisition of Angolan Finibanco Angola S.A.

Source: Legit.ng