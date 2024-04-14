Nigeria's naira has been said to have established itself as the best-performing currency in the world in April, according to the global bank, Goldman Sachs Group, on Friday, April 13.

Goldman Sachs Group further stated that the naira was expected to sustain its gains if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) implemented effective policy management.

According to This Day, the local currency appreciated by 12 per cent against the dollar in April, building on the 14 per cent it recorded in March.

However, some Nigerian pastors have earlier predicted the coming back of the naira against the dollar and vice versa. Some of them are listed below:

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God was once trended and dragged by some Nigerians for prophesying that the naira would bounce back against the dollar.

In September 2023, the cleric made a fresh prediction about the local currency when the dollar buying rate in naira was about N915 and sold at N918.

Adeboye revealed the prophecy at the RCCG's monthly thanksgiving service on Sunday, September 3, with the theme 'Uncommon Miracles'.

According to the religious leader, there was a period when Nigeria's currency completely favoured the US dollar.

The cleric says:

“The days when the Naira will be stronger will come back; those glorious days will return when that happens, you will know.”

See the video of the prophecy here:

Evangelist Samson Oluwamodede

The Ondo state evangelist was another pastor who predicted the rise of the naira against the dollar while giving prophecy about Nigeria's economic boom shortly.

Oluwamodede is the general overseer of the Prayer Centre Church of God (PCCG), who gave the prophecy in August 2022. The cleric predicted that the forces mounting against the country's economy would soon lose their strength.

Speaking from Akure, the Ondo state capital, urged Nigerians to pray earnestly against calamity the following year.

Prophet Ezenwa George Ritabbi

The leader and founder of Christ as of Old Ministry rejoiced in February 2024 and predicted that the dollar would rise against the local currency to N2,500.

He added that Nigerians failed to vote for the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, in the 2023 presidential election.

Ritabbi made the prediction while addressing the congregation in the viral video, adding that he had earlier appealed to Nigerians to vote for Obi in the last presidential election, but many voted for President Bola Tinubu.

The cleric's comment suggested that if Obi had been voted for, the naira would not have become weakened, and the economy would have been better than what was being experienced under Tinubu.

While sharing the video of the prophecy in a tweet on February 19, the cleric said:

"I remember when I spoke in Church and asked people to vote for Peter Obi, they said it was because I was an Igbo man.

"Now people are suffering under Tinubu, but I can't see Igbos or anyone from the South East protesting."

See the video of the cleric here:

