The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers has alleged that Governor Siminalayi Fubara is plotting to secure interim orders to declare the state House of Assembly illegal.

Added to this, the Rivers APC alleged that Governor Fubara’s outburst in his speech while addressing members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees in Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, April 3, was both disrespectful to President Bola Tinubu and a call for war on him.

These claims were made on Thursday, April 4, by the state APC caretaker committee chairman, Tony Okocha, during a media briefing in the capital.

However, reacting to the claims against the governor, the state commissioner for Information and communications, Joseph Johnson, said the allegations of the APC chairman are devoid of truth, Punch reports.

Johnson said:

“There is nothing like that. They are afraid because they know their fall is near.

“Rivers people spoke yesterday through the NULGE, and that organic love expressed threw the camp of the factional acting APC chairman into this feverish situation.”

Source: Legit.ng