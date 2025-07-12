A woman named Armin Dutia Motashaw recounted how her flight from Calcutta to Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, had to return mid-air on the same day an Air India plane crashed

A woman who was on a flight to Ahmedabad, India, on the same day that the Air India plane crashed, shared why her flight had to return to the airport.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived the crash.

Man recounts flight experience on June 12

In a Facebook post on July 12, Armin remembered that exactly a month ago, she was travelling from Calcutta to Ahmedabad.

She noted that the flight had to turn back mid-air after getting an announcement that the Ahmedabad airport had been closed.

Armin said that the passengers later learnt about the plane crash, and they were too stunned to speak.

She said:

“Last 12th, one month back, we were flying from Calcutta to Ahmedabad; we had to turn back mid-air. An announcement was made, "Ahmedabad Airport has been closed." Later on, we learnt about the tragic crash of our Air India flight. There was a dead silence.... no words.... everyone stunned.”

The woman shared how he prayed for passengers to survive the ill-fated crash, but became sadder after hearing that some people on the ground were also affected by the crash.

She urged people to say a prayer for the souls of the departed who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash.

Armin added:

“I prayed for survivors, but instead, sadly, there was a heavier loss....even some people on the ground were affected. Alongside, we all read about many events. Please do say a small prayer for those souls. OM SHANTI... SHANTI...SHANTI”

