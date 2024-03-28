Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has affirmed that no one can remove him from office until the end of his administration

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has assured residents nothing will reduce his tenure in office.

Fubara said his government was popularly elected at the poll and deserved to serve out its full tenure.

He said:

“The whole land of Rivers State stands in affirmation that we won the election fairly and deserve to serve our full tenure. There is not going to be anything that will cut short the popular mandate that you all gave to this administration.”

Governor Fubara assured of peace in Rivers

He told them not to panic and to be assured of his administration's determination to protect the lives and property of residents, The Nation reported.

Fubara spoke when he addressed members of the Family Support Group (FSP) on a solidarity visit to Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday to declare their unalloyed support to his Administration.

Fubara, represented by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke, said that the government was for the youths, women, men and every well-meaning Nigerian who wished the State well.

Governor Fubara reacts to Wike's challenge

He assured that his administration would not disappoint their expectations and would deliver good governance and quality services across all sectors.

Governor Fubara's comment is coming days after his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, challenged him to a media debate on the politics in the state.

Six months into office, Fubara fell apart with his political godfather, Wike, and the state had since been experiencing political instability.

Fubara installed ex-militant leader as first-class king

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara had said that his administration would not act like a dictator.

The governor made the comment while installing a former militant leader as a first-class traditional ruler in the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom.

King Ateke Michael Tom, a former militant leader, received a staff of office and a certificate of recognition at the government house in Port Harcourt.

