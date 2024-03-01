The winner of a dance competition on a reality TV show, Chibueze Uzodinma, has been awarded a scholarship

Governor Siminalayi Fubara awarded Uzodinma the scholarship to the winner at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, March 1.

Fubara said his administration will offer scholarships to young people who excel and unleash themselves to the world positively

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has awarded a scholarship to the winner of a dance competition on a reality TV show, Chibueze Uzodinma

As reported by The Nation, the edutainment reality TV show was organized by the Big Break Moment.

The special assistant on media to the governor, Boniface Onyedi, announced the scholarship in a statement during an award ceremony.

Onyedi handed over the official prize of a brand-new luxury car to the winner at Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday, March 1.

Fubara said harnessing talents is also an integral aspect of his development plan for the people of Rivers state.

He assured the youths that his government would always stand by them whenever they excel and unleash themselves to the world positively

“I also feel happy that the winner of this show is from my alma mater. I want to say to everyone who is watching, you can still be in school and still become that thing you want to be outside your academics, positively.

“As a government, we are going to support you, see you through schooling. So, we are not going to give you money. I will award a scholarship to you to any level that you know you can get to.”

