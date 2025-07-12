An Indian woman has continued to mourn her daughter, who lost her life in the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad

The plane crash ended the life of Maithili Patil, who was said to be the first flight attendant from her Indian village of Nava Sheva

Reacting to the report of what caused the Air India plane crash, Maithili Patil's mother said she knows her daughter won't come back

Families affected by the Air India plane crash are still reeling from the pain one month after the disaster.

The Air India plane crashed and took the lives of all the 241 people except Vishwash Ramesh, who escaped death.

Maithili Patil was one of the flight attendants on the Air India plane that crashed. Photo credit: BBC and Getty Images/ PUNIT PARANJPE.

It happened on Thursday, June 12, when an Air India Flight AI117 took off from the Ahmedabad Airport but never made it to its destination.

The airplane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was headed for the London Gatwick Airport but never arrived.

Shortly after it took off from the airport, it crashed into the BJ Medical College Hostel, killing people on the ground.

One of those who died in the tragic incident was Maithili Patil, who is said to be the first flight attendant from her Indian village of Nava Sheva.

She was said to have made her family and village proud by achieving the feat but her career was tragically cut short by the plane crash.

One month after the tragedy, her mother, Pramila Moreshwar Patil, said she is painfully aware that her daughter would never come back.

She was reacting to the preliminary report released on the cause of the plane crash by the Indian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

The report indicated that the plane crash was likely caused by a cut off of fuel supply to the aircraft engines.

But speaking to the BBC, Pramila said the report did not change the fact that her daughter was dead.

She said:

“What do we understand of the report - I just know that my daughter is not going to come back. We don’t know whether to grieve or earn a living."

Maithili's death felt like a personal loss to her village because they were proud of her becoming a flight attendant.

Archana Shukla, a BBC reporter who visited the family, said she was touched by how the village mourned the 23-year-old.

The reporter said:

"I had visited Maithili’s family the day after the crash and was touched by how the entire port village of Nava Sheva on the outskirts of Mumbai had come together to mourn the loss."

The plane crashed into a hostel at the BJ Medical College. Photo credit: Getty Images/Anadolu.

Plane crash survivor shares more insights

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the only person who came out alive from the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad has shared more information.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national, was the lone survivor from the devastating incident, which killed 241 people on board.

In a video, Ramesh said everything happened within a few moments and that he did not use the emergency door.

