Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has disclosed that he had planned to flee Nigeria before the Supreme Court verdict on the 2023 presidential election

Wike said he had made up his mind to leave Nigeria if Atiku Abubakar had won the presidential poll in 2023

The former Rivers governor noted that he got information that there were plots against him due to his support for President Tinubu at the time

A former governor of Rivers state and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has made some revelations on some of his plans if President Bola Tinubu lost the 2023 presidential election.

During a live interview on Tuesday, April 2, Wike revealed that he had planned to flee Nigeria if Atiku Abubakar had won the presidential poll.

Wike said he had already prepared his passport to leave Nigeria even before the Supreme Court's verdict

The FCT minister categorically stated that he had already prepared his passport prior to the Supreme Court judgement, adding that he was informed of plots against him for opposing Atiku’s presidential bid, Arise TV reports.

His words:

“When we went to Supreme Court, I put my international passport in my bag.

"And I told my wife, look, if we lose this today, I will go from there. So, you take care of this, you take care of that. All these people, I know the whole plot against me.”

Source: Legit.ng