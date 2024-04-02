Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Africa.

Dakar, Senegal - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 Nigerian elections, has said until the performance of Bassirou Diomaye Faye is witnessed, “we should not celebrate too quickly”.

Sowore spoke in an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday night, April 2.

The media entrepreneur, 53, stated that one of the things he is displeased about with politics in Africa is the old ideas of African leaders”.

Sowore said:

''I must make a caveat. Until we see the performance of this particular person who have taken over power in Senegal, we should not celebrate too quickly, because we’ve had young people in Nigeria lead.

“The guy that just left Kogi is very young, and look at the way he left the state.

He added:

“My problem is not with old people but with the old ideas of African leaders. They have no new ideas”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senegal on Tuesday, April 2, inaugurated Faye as its president, completing the previously little-known opposition figure’s dramatic ascent from prison to the palace in just weeks.

The left-wing pan-Africanist was sworn in on Tuesday, April 2, after sweeping to a first-round victory in the March 24 elections on a pledge of reform. At age 44, he is Senegal’s youngest president.

