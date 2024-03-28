FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank congratulated Senegal's President-elect, Mr Bassirou Faye, on his electoral triumph.

In a statement from Abuja, Frank urged Faye to focus on the well-being, aspirations, and empowerment of Senegal's youth throughout his time in office.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, presidential candidate (L) and Ousmane Sonko, Senegal's opposition leader, greet each other at a news conference in Dakar, Senegal. Photo Credit: Annika Hammerschlag

Source: Getty Images

He emphasised the importance of Faye living up to the expectations of the Senegalese people who voted for him, urging him to serve as a model for the dynamic potential and transformative vigour of African youth and beyond.

The ex-APC chieftain, said:

“We urge you to put the interests of the youths of Senegal first before any other consideration. Work hard to show that the youths can also be relied on in the continent.

“Make sure you keep to your campaign promises and be a good ambassador of not just the youths of Senegal but the entire continent."

He advised Faye to remain loyal to opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, highlighting Sonko's journey from political persecution to becoming a key figure.

Frank emphasised that Faye should remember the sacrifices that greatly contributed to his rise as Senegal's future President.

He said:

"Besides, Don’t betray opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, since you are now the ultimate beneficiary of his struggles, political persecution and imprisonment.

“Never forget that the sacrifices he made contributed immensely in your emergence as Senegal’s incoming President. Above all, work with all positive and progressive forces in Senegal to build the country.”

As the Ambassador for the United Liberation Movement for West Papua in East Africa and the Middle East, Frank expressed his satisfaction at contributing his voice to the cause.

He emphasised his support during a period of opposition against the oppressive measures of outgoing President Marky Sall, ultimately leading to victory for the movement.

He urged security agencies and African electoral bodies to observe Senegal's example of organising peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections.

