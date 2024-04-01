President Bola Tinubu is set to depart Nigeria for Dakar, the capital of Senegal, for the inauguration of the country's president-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for the capital of Senegal, Dakar, on Tuesday, April 2, for the inauguration of the President-elect, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

On Monday, April 1, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said President Tinubu, who is attending the event on the invitation of the Republic of Senegal, will return to Nigeria immediately after the ceremony.

How Faye becomes Senegal president

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the 44-year-old who recently had a landslide victory in the Senegalese election, became the youngest elected leader in Africa.

According to a previous BBC report, he was released just weeks before the election after spending months in prison and returned to win the poll.

The president-elect, who is set to become Senegal's youngest president after swearing in, could shake up the political landscape and bring about transformative policies for the country.

Faye's plan for Senegal

Faye pledged a commitment to left-wing pan-Africanism and vowed to revisit gas and oil agreements as Senegal prepares to tap into newly found energy reserves.

On the inauguration day, Tinubu is expected to join other leaders of the West African bloc in Dakar, the capital of Senegal. The Nigerian president is the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States.

The statement reads in part:

“The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and other senior government officials."

