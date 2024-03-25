Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global news.

Dakar, Senegal - Bassirou Diomaye Faye is poised to become the democratically-elected president of Senegal.

Already, Senegal's outgoing president, Macky Sall, has congratulated Faye on his 'win'.

Diomaye Faye Senegal is a left-wing populist. Photo credits: @LarryMadowo, @GbenroAdegbola

Sall, 62, was among the several personalities from across Africa who have sent their congratulatory messages to Faye.

Sall's 12 years in power is due to end on Tuesday, April 2.

Who is Bassirou Diomaye Faye? Legit.ng spotlights the man of the moment.

1) Bassirou Diomaye Faye age

Faye was born in 1980. Multiple reports say he is 44 years old.

As of the time of this report, his month of birth as well as the exact date could not be ascertained.

2) Bassirou Diomaye Faye occupation

Faye is a former tax inspector.

Tax inspectors look into whether people and organisations are paying the right amount of tax.

3) Bassirou Diomaye Faye family

Bassirou Diomaye Faye is married to Marie Khone Faye and Absa Faye.

He has four children.

4) Bassirou Diomaye Faye's imprisonment and release

Around mid-2023, Faye was arrested by Kenyan authorities on multiple charges including provoking insurrection, conspiring with “terrorist” groups, endangering state security and immoral behaviour towards individuals younger than 21.

Faye was released late on March 14, 2024, days before the 2024 Senegal election - after an amnesty law was passed.

5) Bassirou Diomaye Faye's political ideology

Faye is widely considered as Senegal's anti-establishment presidential candidate.

He was quoted to have said he believes in system change and left-wing pan-Africanism to reclaim Senegal's sovereignty.

Faye has also pledged to weed out corruption and restore stability in the country.

