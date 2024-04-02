The Senate has reacted to reports that some senators are unhappy with Godswill Akpabio's leadership of the Red Chamber

According to reports, the aggrieved lawmakers have allegedly plotted to remove Akpabio as the leader of the senate

Interestingly, Senator Diket Plang has described as false and untrue such reports and noted that Senator Godswill Akpabio was elected according to some "guiding variables"

Plateau state, Jos - The chairman, Senate Committee on Labour Employment and Productivity and Vice Chairman, Committee on Federal Character, Senator Diket Plang, has dispelled the insinuation that there was a plot to impeach the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Senate insist no plan to impeach Akpabio. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Plang, said there was no one thinking along that line. He pointed out that there were variables for his election as the Senate President.

The lawmaker added that he was not just elected without special considerations that reflect the yearning and peculiarities of Nigerians.

Senator Plang told newsmen in Jos, Plateau state capital that every political position at the national level was carried out to reflect the geopolitical zones in the country.

Presidency won't allow Akpabio's removal

He further explained that no part of the country is short-changed in the scheme of things, adding that the belief in certain quarters that the Northern Senators were not at home with the Senate President was wrong and misleading.

He explained why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government will not allow Akpabio to be impeached.

Plang stated thus:

“When there are issues, you raise them for a rethink and future correction. Nobody will remove the Senate President; he is stable. We elected him, and there are variables for that election. The North West has the deputy Senate President, the North East has the Vice President, the North Central has the SGF, and the South has the Senate President.

“These balances are there for stability; if everybody is involved, there will be trust, and people will work harder. I just want to assure you that the 10th Senate is a people’s senate and a focus senate. The Senate is willing to work with the executive for the purpose of moving the nation forward.

“Luckily, we have executives who know the workings of legislators; the President was a former senator, and his wife was a former senator, a vibrant one, for that matter. The Vice President was a senator, and the Chief of Staff was also a former Speaker of the House of Representatives. The SGF was also a Senator, so when we are shouting, they should know what we mean. So, there should be synergy and understanding.”

Meanwhile the call for Akpabio's sack was further heightened in March 2024 following the suspension of the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central, Senator Abdul Ningi, over the 2024 budget padding allegation.

Akpabio told to resign, APC chieftain intervenes

Meanwhile, Francis Okoye, a chieftain of the APC, has voiced approval for the suspension of Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi.

Okoye expressed solidarity with Senate leader Godswill Akpabio and criticised demands for Akpabio's resignation or removal.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Okoye emphasised that Akpabio should not resign as Senate President since he hasn't committed any wrongdoing.

