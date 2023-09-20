Senate President Godswill Obot Akapbio is under pressure as he might lose his leadership position in the upper chamber of the national assembly

Reports have confirmed that some ex-governors who are now lawmakers are plotting for his impeachment

Similarly, the Coalition for Parliamentary Democracy (CPD) is also calling for his impeachment due to his inability to command the loyalty of lawmakers

FCT, Abuja - At least ten former governors in the Senate and a coalition of civil society organisations have increased the agitation for the impeachment of Senator Godswill Akpabio as President of the upper chamber of the national assembly.

It was gathered that Akpabio's allies in the Senate had moved to involve the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and National Working Committee (NWC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been criticised following his frequent gaffs during plenary sessions. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

As reported by Vanguard, a party official told the newspaper that the party's leadership had not been briefed on the ordeals of Akpabio.

The APC official said:

“The party is just reading a lot of things, but we have heard that some of the senators are thinking of meeting with our NWC to help resolve the issue.”

CSO calls for Akpabio's impeachment

Meanwhile, the Coalition for Parliamentary Democracy (CPD) is mounting pressure for Akpabio to step down as Senate President.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the CPD national coordinator, Dr. Menike Johnson, on Tuesday, September 19.

Dr Johnson revealed that Akpabio’s “failure to fit into the duties of a Presiding Officer and providing a transparent and credible leadership as reason for their decision to move against him”.

They described Akpabio’s leadership in the Senate as one that is faint, ineffective and cannot command the loyalty of lawmakers in the upper chamber.

Dr Johnson said:

“As Parliamentary watchers, we believe that Senator Akpabio should face the issues raised by his colleagues including allegations of lack of transparency, violation of elementary rudiments, conventions and processes of presiding over the Senate, diminishing the integrity of the Senate on financial matters and claims of preferentialism in the management of the Senate."

“Our nation is in a very critical moment and Nigerians cannot afford a Senate that is plagued by an unstable leadership which does not command the loyalty of the lawmakers.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio told to resign

Similarly, the Niger Delta Women League (NDWL) has questioned the political antecedents of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The NDWL asked Senator Akpabio to resign after his most recent gaffes during a plenary session at the upper chamber of the national assembly.

They described Akpabio's e emergence as leader of the Senate as a national disgrace to the country and the Niger Delta region.

Source: Legit.ng