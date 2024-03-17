Ali Ndume, the senate chief chip, has disclosed that the constituency projects allocation for their senatorial district that the ranking senators get are higher than the ones the floor members get in the national assembly.

The high-ranking senator made the revelation while reacting to the allegations by his colleagues, Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, the senator representing the Cross River North senatorial district, who alleged that some senators got about N500 million each for constituency projects in the 2024 budget.

Agom-Jarigbe made the allegation on the floor of the Senate when the upper chamber debated the budget padding allegation by the suspended Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, the former chairman of the northern senators' forum.

In his response to the allegation of Senator Agom-Jarigbe, Ndume, in an interview on Wednesday, March 13, on Channels Television, disclosed that each of the Senators got N200 million each for their constituency projects, and the ranking senators got more than that.

The Borno-born politician said:

“My colleagues know that I go more than them (floor members). All the senators have N200 million (each) as their constituency projects, but I am a leader. That is the difference.”

Who are high-ranking senators?

High-ranking senators are those who hold leadership positions in the senate, such as the senate president, deputy senate president and others.

According to Ndume, members of the leadership in the senate cut across the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the oppositions, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Below is the list of the ranking senators in the current 10th Senate who might have got up to N500 million for constituency projects, as alleged by Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.

Godswill Akpabio

Akpabio is the current senate president and the highest-ranking senator in the 10th Senate. By Ndume's revelation, he will get more than N200 million, and by Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe's disclosure, he might get up to N500 million.

The current senate president is serving as a senator representing Akwa Ibom north-west for the second term. He was a two-term governor of the South-South state and a former minister under the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jibrin Barau

Barau is the deputy senate president and the second highest-ranking senator after Akpabio. He is representing Kano North for the third time in the Nigeria senate.

The Kano-born politician was a former House of Representatives member on the return of democracy in Nigeria. He was in the lower chamber between 1999-2003.

Opeyemi Bamidele

The lawmaker representing the good people of Ekiti Central senatorial district is the current majority leader in the Senate.

The Ekiti-born politician is a second-term senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has been in the Senate since 2019.

Abba Moro

The senator representing Benue North-East has been in the senate since 2019 after he replaced a two-term senate president, David Mark.

Moro was a former minister of interior and the current chairman of the governing council of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue state capital.

Ali Ndume

The outspoken Borno senator had been representing the good people of Borno South senatorial district since 2011 and he is the current chief whip of the Senate.

Ndume was a member of the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2011 before crossing to the Senate in the 2011 general election.

