Nigerian Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, shared that God had told him President Tinubu would serve for eight years, implying another election win

He said the president's ascension to the position was initially divine, and the divine spirit will ensure he serves his second tenure

The minister emphasised that his words are not his own but inspired by a godly spirit, and he is confident that the president will complete all the projects he has started

Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, has made a bold prediction about the tenure of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Umahi, a divine revelation has assured him that President Tinubu is set for an eight-year term in office.

Umahi said God wouldn't want Tinubu to leave the works he had started unfinished, so reelection is assured. Image: X/PremiumTimes

This prophecy was shared during his appearance on a Channels Tv's Politics Today.

Umahi, who is also recognised for his spiritual insights, expressed his certainty about the president's re-election.

He said he believed that the divine intervention that brought President Tinubu into power would ensure the completion of all ongoing projects under his administration.

During the interview, Umahi was asked about the progress of various projects. He responded by highlighting one of the major ongoing projects, the Lagos-Calabar coastal road, the Daily Trust reports.

He said:

“The Lagos-Calabar coastal road as you rightly said is 700km and it is of 10 lanes, five on either side. In the middle, we have provisions for rail lines. We intend to complete it within eight years of Mr President’s administration.”

Further elaborating on his divine revelation, Umahi stated:

“Well, you called me a pastor. But I am also a prophet, and you must know that the coming onboard of Mr. President is divine. When God starts a thing, He completes it. So, I strongly believe that I am persuaded to let you know that God told me that this administration will last eight years because it is born of God.”

Umahi also emphasised the transformative work being done by President Tinubu.

He expressed his belief that the president’s actions are inspired by divine guidance, which has enabled him to rectify past wrongs

