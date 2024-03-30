Hyacinth Alia, the Governor of Benue state, has cleared the air on his choice to join Nigerian politics

He also clarified how the good people of Benue state made it possible to emerge victorious in the 2023 governorship election

Alia, in a recent interview, disclosed that Governor Soludo of Anambra state and the church informed his decision to join partisan politics

Benue state, Makurdi - Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has opened up on what informed his decision to join the Nigerians politics.

Benue Governor Alia said the love for his people in the state informed his decision to dump priesthood for politics. Photo credit: Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia

In an interview with The Nation published on Saturday, March 30, Alia said one of the major reasons why he dumped the priesthood for politics was "to save the poor masses of Benue."

Alia, who had spent l 33 years as a priest, added that the aim of the church is to save souls, which is also another reason why he left the ministry "to take on the headache of governance."

How Alia won Benue governorship election

Recall that on Monday, March 21, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressive Congress (APC) the Benue state governor-elect.

Alia cruised to a landslide victory after scoring 473,933 votes ahead of his rival Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 223,913.

Alia's priestly figure and popularity handed him the victory at the polls.

Speaking further on how Anambra state governor Chukwuma Soludo's question and the church prompted his decision to join partisan politics, Governor Alia opined thus:

"Many people have asked similar questions. But the one that thrilled me most was Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, who taunted me at a time, asking why I temporarily left the cassock to take on the headache of governance. I told him that the answer is quite simple. The church generally has an aim, which is to save souls. The church does not want people to be lost. The aim of my coming into partisan politics is exactly to fulfill that purpose. I came in to save the poor masses of Benue.

"Before my advent into partisan politics, too many things were wrong. I had lived a functional 33 years as a priest with my locals. I’ve been in the trenches with them, and the people I love working for the most are the destitute, the poor masses, those who do not have a voice in our society, who are oppressed, suppressed and neglected. God loves everyone and He does not want anybody, particularly the vulnerable groups in any society, abandoned and lost. These are the people that I felt were never cared for."

"I never called for Ganduje's resignation" - Alia insists

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Hyacinth Alia debunked claims calling for the resignation of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the APC national chairman.

He made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 27, in Makurdi, the state capital by his chief press secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula.

As reported by Daily Trust, the CPS was reacting to some media reports that the governor has called for the resignation of the APC national chairman.

Kula said the governor at no time called for the resignation of the APC national chairman. He added that Governor Alia enjoyed a good relationship with the Ganduje-led leadership of APC.

