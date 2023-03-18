Global site navigation

Local editions

Benue State Governorship election result 2023: Live updates from INEC
Nigeria

Benue State Governorship election result 2023: Live updates from INEC

by  Aanu Adegun

As Benue residents trooped out for the governorship and state assembly elections, many people will be wondering who will eventually succeed Governor Samuel Ortom.

Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia is contesting Benue state election
Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, is one of the top candidate for Benue state election
Source: UGC

10:30 AM

Recall that Tinubu wins Benue

Recall that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, won the presidential election in Benue State, North Central Nigeria. Tinubu polled 310,468 votes to defeat Peter Obi of the Labour Party with 2,096 votes. This came despite Governor's ortom's support for Peter Obi of Labour Party.

10:27 AM

Benue top contenders

The top contenders in Benue include Rt. Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe of Labour Party and APC’s Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel