Clement Ikolo, the King of Ewu Kingdom in the Ughelli South LGA of the state, on Thursday, turned himself into the police authorities

Following an update in its efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the 17 soldiers, the police have handed the monarch to the Nigerian military

Before turning himself in, the monarch disclosed in a recent interview that he was shocked and surprised to be on the list of wanted persons, noting it is against his "faith"

Delta state, Asaba - The King of Ewu Kingdom in the Ughelli South local government area of Delta state, who turned himself in, has been handed over to the military by the police.

The King of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, Clement Oghenerukevwe Ikolo that was declared wanted by the Army has reacted and handed over to the military. Photo credit: urhobotoday.com, HQ Nigerian Army

As reported by Channels TV, the public relations officer, Delta state police command, Bright Edafe, confrimed the development on Friday, March 29.

King Ikolo who was one of the eight persons declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters in connection with the killing of 17 military personnel in Okuama community, turned himself in to the Command on Thursday, March 28.

The monarch was said to have arrived at the state police command headquarters on Thursday evening, to report himself to the police commissioner, Olufemi Abaniwonda.

"I'm innocent", the monarch insists

Before he turned himself in to the police, the monarch spoke to TVC News and said he was shocked and surprised to see his name among the list of persons declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters. The monarch insisted on his innocence.

He said:

“I am not a party to this. I have no hands in such things. It is against my faith. I don’t believe in anything that has got to do with truncating the lives of human beings.

“Let it be stated clearly here that I haven’t been able to access the kingdom even as a monarch till date.”

Tinubu cancels birthday celebration to honour slain soldiers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu cancelled his 72nd birthday colloquium and asked well-wishers to switch focus to charity organisations.

A statement issued on Sunday afternoon, March 24, by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, disclosed that the decision was due to the "challenging times" Nigeria is confronted with.

Interestingly, the 17 military officials who were brutally killed in Okuama, Delta state, were given a given a befitting burial and national honours.

Tinubu expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved.

