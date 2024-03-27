The Benue state governor, Hyacinth Alia, has reacted to the calls for the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje

Alia, in a statement by chief press secretary (CPS), Mr Tersoo Kula, described the move as the works of mischief makers, noting he has a good relationship with the APC national chairman

The governor noted that at no point in time did he call for the resignation of Ganduje, adding he is entirely in support of the Ganduje-led leadership of APC

Benue state, Makurdi - Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has debunked reports calling for the resignation of Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman.

Benue state governor, ALia, clarifies report calling for Ganduje's sack and removal from office as APC chairman. Photo credit: Benue state government, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

He made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 27, in Makurdi, the state capital by his chief press secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula.

As reported by Daily Trust, the CPS was reacting to some media reports that the governor has called for the resignation of the APC national chairman.

Kula said the governor at no time called for the resignation of the APC national chairman. He added that Governor Alia enjoyed a good relationship with the Ganduje-led leadership of APC.

“It is imperative to clarify that at no point did Governor Alia assemble, attend, and send a representative or participate in any meeting to discuss the removal or call for the resignation of Alhaji. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje,” he said.

He said the governor was focused on positively changing the fortunes of the state.

“He is alive to his responsibilities as the leader of APC in Benue state and is doing everything legitimate to reposition the party for future victories,” Kula added.

Court gives verdict on Ganduje's fate

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Ganduje had been freed from the dollar bribery scandal.

The Federal High Court in Kano ruled that the state's anti-corruption and public complaints commission cannot investigate the former governor.

Justice Abdullahi Liman, in his judgment, stated that the allegation against Ganduje was a federal offense and falls under the jurisdiction of the attorney-general of the federation and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reacting to the case's verdict, Usman Fari, the counsel to the anti-graft agency, said the state would challenge the court's judgment at the Court of Appeal.

