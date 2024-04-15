PDP chieftain Rilwan Olanrewaju has explained that President Bola Tinubu's economic policies are anti-people

Olanrewaju maintained that the removal of the fuel subsidies and the increase in electricity tariff would directly make life difficult for the Nigerian masses

The PDP chieftain explained that while fuel will directly affect the people, the increase in electricity tariff will affect manufacturing companies

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Rilwan Olanrewaju, has commented on the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu, adding that he had taken two important things common Nigerians benefited from the government.

According to Olanrewaju, petrol and electricity are two government goodies that directly affect the livelihood of the Nigerian masses. Still, the Tinubu administration has removed subsidies on these two benefits that the people get.

President Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy on the day of his inauguration, which directly affected the cost of food and other basic commodities in the country.

Eleven months into office, his administration removed the subsidy on electricity for Band A subscribers, that is, those who enjoy electricity between 20 and 24 hours per day.

PDP chieftain comments on electricity tariffs increase

He stressed that many Nigerians now survive on palliative, wondering how long the act would continue.

The PDP chieftain said:

"Subsidy and electricity tariffs are a sign that these people in power don’t care about the masses. The masses only hold on to energy and fuel, but the current government has taken them away.

"I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel because everything will only get worse. You can only sell what you buy, which is why the new tariff will affect everyone.

"Just imagine: As a bottled water manufacturer/producer, I rely on electricity to produce water, and now that it’s increased threefold, I won’t have a choice but to reduce the quality or quantity or increase the price. The same goes for malls, dry cleaners, hotels, and a lot more. This current government is anti-masses."

How Tinubu collected five things from Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that PDP chieftain Olanrewaju said the capitalist economy President Tinubu is operating in is not favourable.

Speaking on the student loan scheme recently assented to by Tinubu, Olanrewaju said it was like collecting five things from Nigerians and giving them one.

The PDP chieftain stated that the president has mismanaged the economy, coupled with the removal of fuel subsidies.

