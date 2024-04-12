The battleline between Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike is yet to be blurred as far as River state is concerned

Fubara on Thursday, April 11, told Wike's loyalists that they would fall into the pit they have dug for themselves

However, the governor noted that he has an open mind towards everyone and wishes no one evil

Rivers - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has said that those who are being disrespectful to him in the state, especially local government chairmen, are digging their pit.

During the commissioning of the Comprehensive Primary Healthcare Centre in Ndoni, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of the state, on Thursday, April 11.

Governor Fubara noted that he and those working with him have open minds towards everyone, adding that he does not wish evil for anyone.

Fubara said is ready to receive everyone

The governor said:

“But let me say it here. Every one of you who thinks you are disrespecting me, you have already dug your pit. You will fall inside it. That is the truth. Our minds are very open.

"We do not wish anyone bad, but we expect you to know and do what is right. For those of you who have chosen to take the part that you think is that way that leads to your salvation, safe journey.”

The governor made this declaration when he sighted the chairman of ONELGA at the ceremony, said to be one of the loyalists of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to Fubara, before now, local government chairmen often distanced themselves from whatever had to do with the state government, Punch reports.

His words:

“I’m surprised that I saw the chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government here. I’m very surprised because before now, any event that had to do with the state government, all the local government chairmen, as it were, didn’t participate.

“I hope when you leave here, they are not going to sack you because I know you are not loyal to me. Or when you leave here, you will grant a press interview that it was not you, but your shadow?"

