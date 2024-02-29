Professor Wole Soyinka has stated that the control of power shared with local authorities in Nigeria would favour Nigerians

The Nobel Laureate maintained that total decentralisation of Nigeria would lead to sustainable development in the country

Speaking at an event in Lagos on Thursday, Soyinka urged Tinubu's led government to prioritise the needs of Nigerians and stop taking them for a fool amid hardship

Lagos state - On Thursday, February 29, Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, said Nigeria needs to be decentralized for the people to enjoy the country more.

Wole Soyinka said the word “restructuring” refused to disappear, despite evasion by one elected leader after another. Photo credit: Wole Soyinka

Why Nigeria needs decentralisation, Soyinka explains

Soyinka made this assertion on Thursday while speaking at the PUNCH 50th Anniversary Public Lecture on Recovering The Narrative.

Soyinka said the country should toe the path of breaking up if the path would solve the country’s challenges.

Soyinka to govt: Stop taking Nigerians for a ride

The elder statesman said decentralisation would allow governance to get closer to the people. He added that it was high time for leaders to stop taking Nigerians for a ride, Vanguard reported.

According to Soyinka:

"It’s about time leaders stop taking us for a ride so that the government can come close to the people.

"We don’t want the nation to break, suppose the nation is breaking informally,” Soyinka noted.

He explained that while Nigerian politicians know the importance of restructuring, they change their tune when they get to power, PM News reported.

Soyinka said:

“What do you mean by restructuring? Well, I don’t even like the word restructuring. I use, I prefer expressions like reconfiguration and decentralisation."

