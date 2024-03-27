Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has called on the federal government of Nigeria to consider restructuring

The cleric, who spoke in a video, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu needs to prioritise "total restructuring" of Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the outspoken cleric warned the current administration not to put too much faith in the Stephen Oronsaye report as it is "not the answer to Nigeria’s problem"

FCT, Abuja - The leader of INRI evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised President Bola Tinubu to restructure Nigeria.

In a video posted recently on the cleric's official TikTok page and seen by Legit.ng, Ayodele described restructuring as "the ultimate" (solution).

Nigeria must be restructured to overcome hardship, according to Primate Elijah Ayodele. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Primate Ayodele stated that the Stephen Oronsaye report - which President Tinubu recently ordered its full implementation - is not in tandem with Nigeria’s current economic realities.

Legit.ng reports that citizens have been battling severe economic hardship in recent times as prices of commodities continue to increase. Many families are struggling as a result of the situation.

Apart from demonstrations by the masses recently across the country, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held a nationwide protest against the economic hardship in the country.

Primate Ayodele said:

“Another thing the president can do to make Nigeria better is total restructuring. Restructuring is the answer to all the problems we are having in Nigeria. Restructuring is the best solution to this problem, or else this government would not do restructuring, it would only be talking of it.”

He added:

“Oronsanye roadmap is not the answer to Nigeria’s problem. Restructuring is the ultimate (solution).”

